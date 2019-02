UPDATE: One of the drivers has died from his injuries.

The investigation has revealed that at approximately 2:40 p.m., today (February 25) a 2013 Toyota operated by Bert D. Hyland, 87, from Bernhards Bay, was traveling eastbound on State Route 49 in the town of West Monroe when he lost control on a snow-covered roadway crossing over the centerline and striking an Oswego County DOT snowplow. […]