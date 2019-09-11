Fulton District’s Opening Day Celebration Empowers Staff Members

FULTON – Fulton City School District staff members welcomed the 2019-2020 school year with a reenergization about new opportunities in a new school year.

During the recent staff opening day event, remarks were offered by G. Ray Bodley High School Principal Donna Parkhurst, Fulton Teachers’ Association President David Derouchie, Board of Education President Robbin Griffin and Superintendent Brian Pulvino, while Personnel Director Tom Greer introduced new employees.

Elizabeth Conners, FCSD Executive Director of Instruction and Assessment, empowered all employees to follow the same energy brought to the City of Fulton since the $10 million state Downton Revitalization Initiative grant was recently announced. That same sense of renewal and Fulton pride will be shown throughout the school district this year.

That momentum propelled forward as keynote speaker, Dr. John Hodge, from the Urban Learning & Leadership Center, Inc. in Hampton, Virginia, shared a powerful message centered on connections. His presentation, “Be the One: One Caring Adult Can Make All the Difference” touched the hearts of all FCSD employees that filled the GRB auditorium. Circumstances, he said, need not be barriers to high student achievement.

“We believe the right person’s in the room somewhere,” he said.

Hodge encouraged FCSD staff members to further develop significant, positive relationships with students throughout the school year and beyond because that impact can stretch their success. Increased relationships and engagement are a part of the district’s five-year Strategic Coherence Plan.

Following Hodge’s presentation, staff members had lunch, building faculty meetings, team/department meetings and individual preparation for the first school day with students.

