Fulton GOP Endorses Mayor Woodward for Re-Election

FULTON, NY – The Fulton City Republican Committee has endorsed Mayor Ron Woodward for re-election to the office of Mayor of the City of Fulton.

The Committee is pleased with the efforts made by the Mayor with regards to bringing new business to the City, maintaining a strong police and fire department, by passage of a budget that maintains City services without an increase in taxes, and by strongly enforcing the City Code against absentee landlords who have not maintained their buildings in the city.

The City of Fulton Republican Committee proudly endorses Ron Woodward for re-election this year.

