Fulton Little League Registration Continues

FULTON – Registrations for the upcoming Little League season will be held in the cafeteria area of the Fulton War Memorial on January 19 (1 – 6 p.m.) and January 26 (8 a.m. – 6 p.m.).

All boys and girls ages 4 through 16 who reside within either the Fulton or Hannibal school districts’ boundaries or attend a school in either Fulton or Hannibal are eligible to play Fulton Little League baseball or softball.

A child must be 4 years old by August 31, 2019, to sign up for T-Ball this year, and cannot be 17 years old before September 1, 2019, to be eligible to play Senior League.

All participants should present a birth certificate and proof of residency at the time of registration.

A late fee will be assessed to all players that sign up after January 26.

Any questions, call Fulton Little League President John Florek at 591-4993 or FLL Vice President Dave Webber at 532-5029.

