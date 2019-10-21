Fulton Music Association To Present Free Veterans Day Concert, Features 10th Mountain Division Band

FULTON – The U.S. Army’s 10th Mountain Division Band from Fort Drum and the Fulton Community Band will perform a free concert in honor of Veterans’ Day on Nov. 2.

It will be sponsored by the Fulton Music Association.

The concert is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at the G. Ray Bodley High School auditorium.

FMA is providing free bus transportation to and from the concert for residents of Towpath Towers, Fulton Mill Apartments, Meadowbrook and Emery Grove.

Conducting will be shared among several members of 10th Mountain and Carol Fox, Fulton Community Band director.

The concert will open with a small ensemble of 10th Mountain musicians, then move on to a performance by the combined bands.

Pieces that will be performed by the combined groups include: highlights from The Patriot; theme from Gettysburg; music from Lawrence of Arabia; Midway March; American Anthem; The Great Escape; Victory at Sea; Ride of the Valkyries; Mansions of the Lord; Service Medley; and Stars and Stripes Forever.

During the Service Medley, veterans and active military will again be asked to stand during their branch’s theme and be recognized for their service, as has been the tradition at this concert.

Based out of Fort Drum, The 10th Mountain Division Band has provided musical and operational support while being deployed to Kosovo in support of Operation KFOR, Pakistan for support in response to the earthquake that rocked the area in 2005, Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, and 3 deployments to Afghanistan to support of Operation Enduring Freedom.

These professional Soldier-Musicians are trained and ready to deploy anywhere in the world.

The Fulton Music Association is dedicated to promoting music in our schools and community, Steve Chirello, president, said.

For further information, call Fox at 591-3392, visit The Fulton Music Association on Facebook, or visit www.facebook.com/10thMtnDivBand.FULTON –

