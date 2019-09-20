Fulton Polish Fest Features Special Delivery

FULTON – On September 28 at 3 p.m. the popular Western New York polka band Special Delivery will be live on stage at the Fulton Polish Home, 153 W. First St. S.

Special Delivery was founded in 2013 and is comprised of the best musicians from Buffalo’s most popular bands.

Members include Chris Gawlak (trumpet), Mark Kohan (bass guitar), Dave Miesowicz (tenor and saxaphone), Ted Szymanski (keyboards-accordion), and Tom Goldyn (drums).

Members have performed in the United States, Canada and in Europe and have played on more than two dozen recordings.

The Fulton Polish Fest will also feature Jasiu Klocek and his strolling accordion from noon to 2 p.m.

Traditional Polish and American food will be available at reasonable prices starting at noon.

As always, the family fun event is free and the venue has plenty of parking.

For more information call the Fulton Polish Home at (315) 593-2875.

