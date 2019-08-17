Fulton Speedway Saturday, August 17 Racing Program Canceled; August 24 Racing & Demo Derbies

FULTON, NY – One thing in racing that can’t be controlled is the weather. Unfortunately, rain forced the cancellation of the Fulton Speedway tonight’s August 17 racing program.

Saturday, August 24 the Fulton Speedway will be back in action with a huge night of racing and the sights and sounds of a fan favorite King’s Smash ‘Em Crash ‘Em Demo Derbies.

Burke’s Home Centers and Lindsey Aggregates will present fast speeds, side-by-side racing on the ‘Highbanks’ featuring the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds, DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models, E&V Energy Novice Sportsman, plus the August 17 holdover Matt Backer’s ‘First Lady of Fulton’ ladies Sportsman dash.

After all the racing it will be time for the crunching, metal, chaos and mayhem of the ‘August Annihilation’ King’s Smash ‘Em Crash ‘Em $1,000-to-win 4&6 Cylinder Chain Bang and $750-to-win Small Truck & Mini-Van Junk Run Demo Derbies.

All of that edge of your seat excitement adult grandstand admission is $15 with everyone 18 years old and younger is free. Pit admission is $27 Participant, $30 Non-Participant. Grandstands will open at 5:00 pm with racing at 7:00 pm.

Any questions you might have and for marketing opportunities contact Cory Reed at (315) 593-6531 or [email protected]

For all the latest news visit www.fultonspeedway.com and like the speedway Facebook & Twitter pages.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...