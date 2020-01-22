OSWEGO, NY – Genevieve Ann Zappala, 88, born December 31, 1931

Passed away on Tuesday January 21, 2020 at home surrounded by family.

Born and raised in Oswego, to Paul Cerklewich and Amelia Crisafulli, the youngest of five children; sisters, Anne Kidd, Fran Buda, brother, Hank Cerklewich, all deceased and surviving brother, Ralph Cerklewich.

She graduate from Oswego High School, class of 1950.

She was married to Samuel C. Zappala in 1951, providing 68 years of a fulfilled marriage.

Genevieve was a wife of an Oswego vegetable muck farmer a proud homemaker of seven surviving children, James Zappala (wife Cathy), Constance Decker (husband Dana), twins – Diane Ferguson (husband Richard), and Deborah Ahart (husband Ronald), Sam A. Zappala, David Zappala (wife Alla), and Christine Tuzzolio (husband Joseph).

Also surviving her are 18 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.

Her passions were living life to its fullest any way possible.

An avid gardener of canning vegetables to beautiful flowers and shrubs.

She enjoyed singing in the church choir, oil painting and crafting.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, January 24 from 3-6 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 W. Albany St.

A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held at Christ the Good Shepherd, St. Joseph’s Church at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 25.

Genevieve’s entombment will follow in the Mausoleum at St. Peter’s Cemetery.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...