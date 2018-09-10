Golfers Support Cancer Services

OSWEGO, NY — Golfers from the Oswego County Club women’s leagues raised more than $1,500 in support of Oswego County Opportunities Cancer Services Program.

“Our program offers a number of cancer screenings that are essential to good health,” said Program Coordinator Carolyn Handville. “Clinical breast exams, mammograms, colorectal cancer screenings, and pap/pelvic exams are available free of charge to uninsured men and women in Oswego County. Donations from caring community members help to make it possible for us to continue these services.”

In front from left are Christina Wallace of OCO Cancer Services, Taya Magner, Marilyn Magner, Carol Decapio, Elly Maniccia, Marylou Heintz and Carolyn Handville.

Back row from left: Diane Hudson, Linda McFall, Pat Osetek, Karen Berney.

For more information on OCO’s Cancer Services program, contact Handville at 315-592-0830 or visit www.oco.org.

