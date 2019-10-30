Granby Students Show Teamwork in October

GRANBY – Several Granby Elementary students exemplified teamwork throughout October and were recently honored during the school’s monthly recognition assembly.

Because the honorees were cooperative amongst their classmates, they received a certificate of recognition, as well as applause and cheers from their peers, teachers and guest attendees.

Teamwork awardees include: William Degroat, Ava Halstead, Myla Conway, Zachary Haynes, Greyson Aguzar, Austin Sexton, Myleigh Knopp, Layla Sherman, Cole St. Phillips, Serenity Hall, Brody Storrs, Kayden Johnson, Reagan Royal, Emily Arreazola, Sebastian Kissel, Evan Wilson, Mallory Gorden, Rachael Gordon, Elijah Graham, Jade Acker, Adam Bartlett, Michaela Bennett, Macie Depaolo and Paige Jackson.

Also recognized were the following students: Antonio Bucci, Jasmin Mendez-Rodriguez, Sterling Foster, Natallyah Monahan, Keegan Bertrand, Rylee Spaulding, Brooke Clohecy, Trent Morrison, Savannah Searfross-Degroff, Amelia Bean, Audrey Greeley, Julie Delano, Eli Johnson, Kayla Rodriguez, Sydney Ure, Trenton Rivera, Jolene St. Phillips, Annaalice Banner, Joseph Wardhaugh, Dylan Caza, Jordan Dievendorf, Denzil McCarty-Castillo and Logan Somers.

