Greater Oswego-Fulton Chamber of Commerce Hosts Annual Meeting

OSWEGO – The Greater Oswego-Fulton Chamber of Commerce today (February 12) hosted its 2019 annual meeting at the Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center in Oswego.

More than 200 people attended the meeting to hear Katie Toomey, executive director of the Oswego-Fulton Chamber of Commerce, outline several new programs and projects that will launch in the coming year to support businesses and drive continued progress for the community.

Additionally, she talked about the progress being driven by the chamberss members.

In keeping with the event’s theme, Inspire. Invest. Achieve., companies that have embraced change to drive new opportunities for growth were recognized.

“This month marks my second year at the Greater Oswego-Fulton Chamber and I am exceptionally proud of the progress we have driven in such a very short time,” Toomey said. “Over the past two years we’ve worked alongside our friends and colleagues at CenterState CEO to create a new business model that adds value to the chamber, and in the year ahead we will launch new programs that better respond to the expressed needs of our members. As we reflect on this year’s theme – Inspire. Invest. Achieve. – it is important to remember that the success of our members, this organization, and our partnership with CenterState CEO depends us working toward a common vision of success. I firmly believe we can continue to change the narrative for this region if we are more vocal about the pride we have for where we live, and the work we do each and every day.”

The event also featured a keynote address by Arel Moodie, founder of The Art of Likability.

Moodie discussed how a person’s perspective leads to how they take action, and when they change their perspective it can change lives and communities.

The audience was challenged to see the opportunities in the area through a new lens in order to support the continued upward trend of development happening in the Oswego-Fulton area.

“When a community invests in its businesses everyone wins,” said Moodie. “It’s amazing to see what Oswego and Fulton are doing to put their area on the map, and I’m honored to speak at this event to celebrate a business community that’s working.”

The chamber presented three awards during the event.

The Community Investor award was presented to Terry LeRoi of LeRoi, Inc., for his substantial investment and commitment to the improvement and growth of the communities of Oswego County.

The Chamber Commitment award was presented to Nick Canale Jr. of Canale’s Restaurant for his unselfish long-term commitment to the Greater Oswego-Fulton Chamber of Commerce.

Also, the President’s Award was presented to Diane Cooper-Currier of Oswego County Opportunities.

As a member of the board of directors Cooper-Currier has provided exemplary service above and beyond what is required.

