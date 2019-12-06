Hannibal Foreign Exchange Student Showcases Culture, Knowledge

December 6, 2019 Contributor
Hannibal High School foreign exchange student Tri Mahka talks about Indonesian money during a presentation to her peers as part of International Education Week.
Mahka, a foreign exchange student in the Hannibal Central School District, welcomes Dennis M. Kenney Middle School students to her presentation about Indonesia.

HANNIBAL – To celebrate International Education Week recently, Hannibal High School foreign exchange student Tri Mahka introduced her classmates to Indonesian culture.

Mahka, one of the Hannibal Central School District’s three foreign exchange students this year, talked with elementary, middle and high school students about her home country.

She delivered several presentations detailing Indonesian geography, government, customs and traditions.

“Our school and our daily life are so different back home,” Mahka said, explaining that classes at her school in Indonesia are held outside rather than in buildings.

She also showed students Indonesian currency and other items from the place she calls home.

