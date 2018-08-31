Hannibal Freshmen Attend Orientation

HANNIBAL – Members of the Hannibal Central School District’s Class of 2020 recently gathered for freshmen orientation at the high school.

Principal Stephen Dunn and Assistant Principal Patrick Keefe welcomed students and parents into the building, where they reviewed expectations and graduation requirements.

Dunn stressed the importance of attendance and involvement.

He also encouraged students to make the most of their high school experience.

“Our goal, as a school, is to open up as many opportunities as we possibly can for you,” Dunn said. “This is your workplace. The next four years are key to your success.”

In addition to learning about school policies, procedures and resources, students had an opportunity to tour the high school and locate their lockers, while parents attended an informational session in the auditorium.

