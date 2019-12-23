Hannibal Schools Host Holiday Concerts, Sing-Along

HANNIBAL – Sounds of the season filled the Hannibal Central School District throughout December as students belted out holiday tunes at various concerts.

Talent was on display at all grade levels, from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.

High school musicians kicked off the concert season with a Dec. 10 performance by its jazz band, chorus and concert band.

In the following days, middle school students had their turn to shine as they took the stage in two separate concerts to perform a full holiday lineup of tunes.

To wrap up the winter concert season, the district’s youngest students were in the spotlight Dec. 18 with two holiday sing-alongs at Fairley Elementary.

Decked out in two-sided construction paper hats – as elves and reindeer – students sang several songs and danced in front of an audience of parents and guardians.

