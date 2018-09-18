Hannibal Schools Welcome 15 New Teachers

HANNIBAL – The Hannibal Central School District welcomed more than a dozen new teachers into the Warrior family to start the year.

During a two-day orientation over the summer, the new teachers toured buildings and became acclimated to the school community.

District administrators and veteran teachers provided insight and mentoring opportunities for the new hires.

According to Dee Froio, HCSD’s Assistant Superintendent for Teaching, Learning and Accountability, the new teachers have embraced the district’s mission and bring a wealth of knowledge to the classroom.

“We are very excited to welcome the new staff,” Froio said. “Each one of them was asked to join the team because they exemplify a key quality that we expect in all of our employees, they are dedicated to ensuring that all students have the tools and support they need to succeed!”

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...