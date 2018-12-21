Hannibal Student Musicians Present Sounds Of The Season

HANNIBAL – Sounds of the season filled the Hannibal High School auditorium throughout December as student musicians performed several concerts.

The high school chorus, band and life skills students began the holiday concert series Dec. 5, with a full lineup of tunes.

Under the direction of music teacher Denise Ellis, the chorus performed classics such as “Joy to the World” and “Hallelujah.”

Following the choral performance, band conductor Cynthia Plant led the life skills students in a drum performance, where each had a solo number. Members of the senior high band then followed suit, performing “White Christmas” and other songs.

In addition to the high school concert, middle school students also got in on the action. Lockwood Auditorium was abuzz with excitement when the seventh and eighth grade band and chorus members took the stage Dec. 11.

Songs such as “Christmastime is Here” and “Silver Bells” delighted the audience.

The fifth and sixth grade chorus wrapped up the holiday concert series with a performance Dec. 18.

Under the direction of Jeff Sawyer, students sang “All I Want for Christmas is You” and other holiday tunes, while the band performed four songs, including “Jingle Bell Rock.”

