Harbor Lights Offers Intensive Outpatient Program

MEXICO – Harbor Lights Chemical Dependency Services offers an Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) for those struggling with addiction.

This group meets from 9:00-11:00 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. We tackle topics such as codependency, healthy coping skills, honesty and accountability, in addition to teaching life skills.

Our goal with IOP is to assist our clients in creating a new life that supports their recovery while providing them with a safe environment free from judgment.

With the use of art therapy, team building exercises, and activities, we are able to reach our clients on a personal level while encouraging healthy expression and positive human connection.

IOP is for ages 18 and up.

For any questions regarding the curriculum or to register, please contact Brynn Werme.

Phone: (315) 963-0777

Email: [email protected]

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...