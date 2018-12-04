Harborfest Welcomes New Board Members

OSWEGO, NY – Oswego Harbor Festivals would like to share with you the people who help make Oswego’s annual Harborfest the area’s premier festival.

Executive Director Peter Myles said, “It takes a dedicated group of people who possess a wide range of life experiences to organize this annual event. The volunteers who compose the 2019 Oswego Harborfest Board of Directors include: Chuck Handley, president; Ernest Monts, first vice president; Colleen Carmella, second vice president; Robert Baldwin, treasurer; Lisa Gray, recording secretary and Bruce Turner, the at-large officer.”

The remaining members include Dan Capella Jr., Patrick Chalone, Larry Dunsmore, Joe Garafolo, Dan Harrington, Ann Kirk, Margaret Mahaney, Grace Maxon-Clarke, Marilyn McMillen and Dave “Gibby” Thompson.

New to the 2019 board are Thomas Drumm and Larry Getman.

“The whole team helps to build an environment that creates memories and exciting experiences for all those who attend this great festival,” Myles said.

Harborfest 2019 will begin on July 25 and conclude on July 28.

Come enjoy the food, music, crafts and fireworks at the 32nd Oswego Harborfest.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...