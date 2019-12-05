Healthy Food Choices Promoted

FULTON – The cafeteria staff at Fairgrieve Elementary School, part of the Fulton City School District School Nutrition Program, along with Oswego Health staff are utilizing the Healthy Highway program to encourage their students to learn about healthy food choices.

Using the concept of green light foods, such as fruits and vegetables, as contrasted with red light foods such as those high in fat and sugar, students are learning which types of foods are nutritious and can be eaten

regularly and which foods should only be occasionally consumed.

The Healthy Highway initiative helps to combat childhood obesity by using traffic metaphors to teach children the importance of fueling their cars well and driving wisely on the healthy highway of life. It has been initiated by elementary physical education teachers throughout the county, and the aim is to spread it throughout the schools and into the homes, thus having everyone aware of the lifelong value of smart choices with food and physical activity.

