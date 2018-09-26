Heather Witter Expands Her Impact With Fulton District

FULTON – Heather Witter was recently named the Fulton City School District’s Director of Literacy and UPK.

She began the 2018-19 school year in her new role, after having served as Granby Elementary School principal for the past 10 years.

Witter’s service to the district has been extensive, as she began as a substitute in 1999, taught elementary school in the early 2000s and served as an administrative intern in 2007.

Her new role has enabled her to continue supporting Fulton students while following her professional and personal interest of literacy.

While at Granby, Witter also oversaw the district’s content area of English Language Arts, so this administrative move was a natural progression, she said.

Her desire to make more of an impact with literacy stemmed from wanting to further assist struggling students throughout the district.

She will continue work of the district-wide goal of getting all children reading on grade level by the time they reach grade three.

Witter is thrilled to work on the implementation of the FCSD’s UPK-12 Reading Curriculum and the Writing Task Force to revise the UPK-12 Writing Curriculum.

Another one of her goals in her new position, she said, is to increase the number of students enrolled in the UPK program and strengthen the transition to kindergarten.

The UPK program is special, she said, because it’s the first opportunity FCSD has to get to know its students and families.

Continued support of FCSD students is something Witter said will always be important to her, as she has called the Fulton community her home.

A former Oak Street and Lanigan Elementary School student, Witter also attended FJHS and GRB, having graduated in 1996.

She then attended the University at Buffalo where she received a bachelor’ degree in psychology.

While attending UB, she subbed in the district during winter and spring breaks.

Soon after, Witter enrolled at SUNY Oswego where she received a master’s degree in elementary education in 2002.

Six years later, she received her Certificate of Advanced Studies in educational leadership from SUNY Oswego.

Outside of the school setting, Witter said she enjoys spending time with family and her husband and enjoys traveling.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...