Hour of Code Introduces Fairley Students to Computer Science

Fairley Elementary students recently participated in the “Hour of Code” to celebrate Computer Science Education Week.

As part of the learning initiative, kindergarten through fourth grade students learned the basics of computer code under the guidance of library media specialist Marie Smith.

Students watched a tutorial, asked questions, then applied their knowledge in the computer lab on code.org.

“It sparks an interest in coding for some of the students,” Smith said. “I think students should be exposed to all kinds of different learning opportunities. Maybe some will pursue it in the future, but they won’t know unless they try it at some point.”

Smith said that the Hour of Code One hour teaches students that computer science is fun and creative, and accessible at all ages.

