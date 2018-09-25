Hovercraft Project Reinforces STEM, Teamwork For Hannibal Students

HANNIBAL – Hannibal sixth graders recently received a STEM lesson as they designed, built and tested hovercrafts.

The full-day immersive program, led by Matt Chase of The Hovercraft Project, provided students with an opportunity to collaborate, solve problems and build hovercrafts that carried riders from one end of the gym to the other.

Teams worked together to take measurements, cut materials and assemble the crafts.

Once the hovercrafts were assembled, students tested them and worked together to troubleshoot potential issues.

They measured the distance each craft traveled and developed solutions to make the craft more efficient.

“This project gives students a chance to have fun and learn at the same time,” Chase said. “We want them to learn to love to learn.”

