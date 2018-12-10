; In The Giving Spirit

FULTON – A local veteran and his family were the beneficiaries of a bountiful Thanksgiving meal, thanks to the generous donations of members of the Fulton area community.

From left are Salvatore Lanza, Nick Morse, County Legislator James Karasek, District 22, Granby; and Jamie Hamlin, Director of the Oswego County Veterans Service Agency.

Hamlin said the family was most appreciative of the turkey dinner with all the fixings, including breakfast.

For information about veterans services in Oswego County, contact the Veterans Service Agency at 315-591-9100, or visit https://www.facebook.com/oswegocountyveterans/.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...