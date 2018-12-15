Joie Elizabeth Kurowski

December 15, 2018 Contributor
Joie Elizabeth Kurowski was born in Oswego Hospital on December 10, 2018, at 2:52 a.m.

She weighed 8 poundes, 6 ounces and was 20.75 inches long.

She is the daughter of Shantel and Joseph Kurowski, of Oswego.

