Join National ‘Plan for Vacation’ Day on Jan. 28

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Tourism Office is encouraging everyone to join National “Plan for Vacation” Day on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

The day is meant to inspire people to make plans for their vacation time and to promote using those days for traveling.

“It may seem self-serving for this message to be coming from the travel industry; however, when travel thrives, so does our economy,” said Oswego County Legislator Tim Stahl, District 20, chairman of the Oswego County Legislature’s Economic Development and Planning Committee. “If workers used a few more of their days off to travel, it could generate an additional $151.5 billion in U.S. travel spending, which would also benefit local businesses and regional economies.”

David Turner, director of the Oswego County Department of Community Development, Tourism and Planning, agreed.

“National ‘Plan for Vacation’ Day is a perfect reminder for workers to use their well-earned days off to explore our region,” said Turner. “The beginning of the year is the best time to pull out your calendar and start planning. Before you know it, life happens, and you may find yourself in November with weeks left to use and simply not enough time left in the year to schedule them.”

American workers are earning more vacation days with every passing year, yet more than half report not using all their time off, adding up to millions of unused days.

According to the U.S. Travel Association, forfeited vacation days in 2018 equaled $65.5 billion in lost benefits and an individual average of $571 in donated work time.

“The heart of the matter is that taking time off benefits American workers,” said Oswego County Tourism and Public Information Coordinator Janet Clerkin. “It’s essential to a person’s overall well-being. It strengthens their personal relationships, improves their professional performance and promotes overall health and wellness.”

The best way to encourage American workers to use all their vacation days, and to use many of those days for traveling, is to promote advance planning.

Planners are more likely than non-planners to travel during their vacation days.

Turner said, “A vacation doesn’t have to mean an expensive, far-away destination. A little bit of planning can turn into a fantastic staycation or day trip to discover new experiences right here in your own backyard.”

Oswego County offers something for everyone in every season, from outdoor adventure to historic sites of national significance to colorful festivals.

“The quality and diversity of our freshwater fishing is second to none,” said Turner. “Anglers travel from around the globe to fish Oswego County waters, which have produced 12 state and world record fish. From trolling for salmon and trout on Great Lake Ontario, casting for steelhead on the Salmon or Oswego Rivers, or targeting walleye and bass on Oneida Lake, the possibilities are endless for anglers of all ages and abilities.”

Nestled between Great Lake Ontario and the Tug Hill Plateau, Oswego County’s unique geography offers many other opportunities for outdoor recreation.

Clerkin added, “Snow lovers can enjoy cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and snowmobiling where the highest snowfall east of the Rocky Mountains was recorded. Winona Forest Recreation Area offers 70 miles of pristine wilderness trails in northern Oswego and southern Jefferson counties. Visitors can also explore the beautiful 110-foot waterfall at Salmon River Falls Unique Area.”

Discover fascinating museums such as Fort Ontario State Historic Site and the Safe Haven Holocaust Refugee Shelter Museum, both in Oswego, and learn about the only refugee shelter in the U.S. during World War II.

Don’t forget to tour the Starr Clark Tin Shop and Underground Railroad Museum in Mexico, Fort Brewerton Historical Society in Brewerton, and the H. Lee White Maritime Museum in Oswego, which recounts 400 years of local maritime history.

Step back in time for a look at daily life in the Victorian age at the Richardson-Bates House Museum in Oswego and the Pratt House Museum in Fulton.

Oswego’s Harborfest is an award-winning international event that welcomes approximately 75,000 visitors to celebrate the waterfront each July.

Mark the beauty of fall at Central Square’s Apple Festival in September and enjoy “snow much fun” at various winter festivals, races and events throughout the season.

No matter your budget, travel style or amount of time off, you’ll find beautiful places to relax and fun things to do in Oswego County.

Go to www.visitoswegocounty.com for a complete listing of activities, recreation ideas and a schedule of events.

Call 315-349-8322 for more information.

The Oswego County Legislature’s Economic Development and Planning Committee oversees the Oswego County Department of Community Development, Tourism and Planning.

In addition to Legislator Stahl, committee members include Vice Chairwoman Mary Ellen Chesbro, District 10; and legislators Edward Gilson, District 3; Paul House, District 8; Roy E. Reehil, District 5; Marie C. Schadt, District 19; and Morris Sorbello, District 23.

