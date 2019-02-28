Kerrigan Cummins Named to Fall 2018 Dean’s List at University of the Sciences

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Kerrigan Cummins has been named to the Fall 2018 Dean’s List at University of the Sciences.

Selection for this award is based on completing and passing all assigned courses with no grade below a “C” and attaining an academic average of at least 3.4 for courses taken in the fall of 2018.

Cummins of Oswego, NY, is a Doctor of Physical Therapy student.

University of the Sciences has prepared students to be leaders and practitioners in the healthcare and science fields for nearly 200 years.

Key to its distinctive education is a tradition of hands-on research and experiential learning that is evident in every graduate who has walked its campus.

Since its founding in 1821 as Philadelphia College of Pharmacy, the first college of pharmacy in North America, USciences has grown to more than 30 degree-granting programs from bachelor’s through doctoral degrees in the health sciences, bench sciences, and healthcare business and policy fields.

Discover how USciences students are proven everywhere they go at usciences.edu.

