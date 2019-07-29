Kids and Music highlight August at the Arts Center

FULTON – August is shaping up to be another busy month at the new Community Arts Center in downtown Fulton with a Broadway musical, the appearance of a Latin Grammy winner, and a Kids Arts and Crafts Fair as the summer winds down.

With the close of Arty Camp August 2nd comes the opening of the summer family musical Once Upon a Mattress, running Aug 2-11 in the new arts center theatre. The musical comedy is based on the story of the Princess and the Pea and provides laughter, singing and dancing for all ages. Fridays and Saturdays begin at 8pm while the Sunday matinees begin at 3pm.

August 6 will see the appearance of Mister G, a Latin Grammy award winning musician, author, activist and educator at 7pm in a free concert for children and families. “We are so excited to have Mister G coming to Fulton to perform for and with children in an explosion of music and dancing, bi-lingual and exciting,” said Nancy Fox, director. “We are so honored to have someone of his expertise and fame coming to our Community Arts Center that we are offering this concert for free to families. We want everyone to experience the excitement and joy of his music and zest for life.”

As the weekly Arts Market continues outdoors on Saturdays during the Farmer’s Market, the event will expand on Saturday August 17 to include a Kids Only Arts Market indoors at the Center from 10am-2pm. Kid Entrepreneurs are invited to sign up online for a booth at the first Kids Arts and Crafts Fair where kids will be boss for a day running their booth and selling handmade products and services.

“Many kids want to be the boss,” said Fox, “and this is their chance to launch their own business, choose a product, plan their pricing and advertising, then set up in the center to sell their product for a day. We see it as a great way to give kids a taste of being an entrepreneur and motivating them to build toward an independent future whether it is an art or something else.”

August is also the month for auditions for the December production of A Christmas Carol, the musical. Auditions will be held Monday, August 12 and Tuesday, August 13 from 6-9pm. Auditions are open to any age and families are encouraged to participate. The holiday musical will run December 6-15. For auditions, please prepare any Broadway song or Christmas carol. Those auditioning will be asked to read from the script.

Creative writing classes for ages 10-14 with Fantasy Author G. B. McRae and Fantasy painting classes for all ages with Monique are also on tap for creative learning during August along with Espresso Yourself, a peer art group for teens, Song Circle for musicians and Writer’s Café for authors. There is always something to do at the Arts Center.

Once Upon a Mattress tickets, Kids Arts Market registrations and more are available online at www.CNYArtsCenter.com. Seating for Mister G is limited. The house will open at 6:30 pm and the show begins at 7. For more information, call 315-598-ARTS (2787).

