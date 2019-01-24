Kimball Earns Honor Graduate Recognition

U.S. Air Force National Guard Airman Dylan J. Kimball graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Kimball earned distinction as an honor graduate.

He is the son of Jessica and Timothy Kimball of Sandy Creek, New York.

The airman is a 2018 graduate of Sandy Creek High School, Sandy Creek.

