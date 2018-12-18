Kingsford Students Earn Gratefulness Honors

OSWEGO – Kingsford Park Elementary is full of grateful children.

That was proven during the school’s monthly citizenship awards presentation in November where 30 students received certificates of recognition because they exhibited gratefulness throughout the month.

One student from each classroom and special area were selected for the honor after they had shown appreciation of kindness.

Each awardee accepted their certificate in front of the entire student body, KPS staff members and select special guests.

Honorees included: Allena Schloss, Roslyn Barry, Salvador Alejo, Sophia Waite, Savannah Thompson, Derek DeCarr, Lucas Shafner, Faith Giberson, Leah Sevigny, Sanuth Rupasinghe, Connor Kelly, Alex Farley, Jenna Jones, Brody Williams, Noah Whalen, Schyler Ives, Audrey Donovan, Kennysse Brockington, Madison Morse, Logan Duval, Madelina Donbella, Sophia Cahill, Anasiah Laracuente, Madilyn Myhill, Luis Correa, Dustin Yablonski, Angel Sanchez-Rodriguez, Kelsey Reed, Daniel Kennedy and Sebastian Daigle.

Gratefulness also was modeled by KPS staff members, including those within the KPS Club, a team of teachers who work together to bring community-oriented activities to the school.

Together, KPS students and staff recognized the following community heroes: Mark Kapuscinski, Zachary Misztal and KPS school nurse Therese Chawgo.

Second grade teacher Kelly Waite said she and her colleagues also decided to offer a writing contest where students wrote about their community heroes at home, school or neighborhood.

The fun and friendly competition earned a handful of students additional certificates of recognition.

