Kingsford Students Honored For Sense Of Humor

OSWEGO – Students at Kingsford Park Elementary who exhibited the ability to perceive humor and enjoy lightheartedness were recently honored during the school’s citizenship award assembly.

KPS students from each grade-level classroom and special areas received a certificate of recognition because of their sense of humor throughout the month of April.

Honorees include: Olivia Kane, Drake McIntrye, Avery Bristol, Oliver Kristiansen, Jaxon McLaughlin, Leah Chorley, Trey Shambo, Easton Broadwell, Cole Conzone, Ethan Manchester, Bailey Wallace, August Babcock, Owen Goldman, Dom Stafford, Peyton Whiffen, Farrah Reed, Caitlin Whitney, Noah Bwalya, Mason Naumann, Beverly Hourigan, Addison Frost, Johnathan Budd, Kellan West, Teagan Wilbur, Cameron James Cooper, Castor Earl, Kevian Gabriel Rodriguez Perez and Jordan Thompson.

With just two more citizenship assemblies left of the 2018-2019 school year, students who show compassion will be honored in later this month and those who have shown the most improvement will be recognized in June.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...