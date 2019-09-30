Laker Student-Athletes To Rake Leaves For Senior Citizens Nov. 3

OSWEGO — Hundreds of SUNY Oswego student-athletes are ready to rake leaves in the city of Oswego on Sunday, Nov. 3 — and they want to hear from senior citizens interested in this free assistance.

In its 15th year at SUNY Oswego, the project is part of an annual statewide community service project by Student-Athlete Advisory Council chapters at some SUNY Athletic Conference colleges. SAAC’s mission is to generate a student-athlete voice among Oswego’s intercollegiate teams and to enhance school spirit within athletics.

“The community gives such wonderful support to all 24 teams of Laker student-athletes, so this is an opportunity for us to give back,” said Diane Dillon, Oswego’s SAAC adviser and women’s hockey coach. “Our students enjoy meeting and helping members of the Oswego community, while senior citizens in Oswego receive a great service. It’s a real win-win.”

Student-athletes will receive a list of yards that need raking, and fan out to provide this service on Nov. 3.

Senior citizens can register to have their yards raked by contacting Dillon at 315-312-2880 or [email protected] The project is limited to the first 50 yards registered and offered to seniors living in the city of Oswego. Homeowners must provide their own leaf or garbage bags.

“It’s also nice to have Raby’s Ace Home Center, a small business that makes a big impact on our community, once again supporting our project,” Dillon said.

In addition, SUNY Oswego’s SAAC chapter welcomes any additional donations of rakes, tarpaulins, gloves or refreshments to help with this sizable volunteer effort.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...