Lakers Hockey Teams Work to ‘Ice’ Hunger

OSWEGO, NY – Members of the SUNY Oswego community recently presented the United Way of Greater Oswego County with a donation of nonperishable food items and toys collected during the men’s and women’s ice hockey games held Nov. 15 and 16.

As part of this annual tradition of giving, spectators were encouraged to bring donations to the games to support the United Way’s impact area of ending hunger across Oswego County.

Last year alone, United Way funded agencies provided more than 150,000 meals throughout the county.

This year, the many boxes of collected food items were shared between the Human Concerns Center and The Salvation Army of Oswego County.

On hand to present the donations were members of both hockey teams and representatives from the SUNY Oswego SEFA United Way Campaign Committee, which hosts multiple fundraisers throughout the year to support the work of the United Way.

“We are thankful for everyone who donated food and toys at both hockey games,” said Stacey Morse, United Way resource development director. “We are also grateful for the year-round support we receive from the SUNY Oswego community. Whether it’s their athletic department holding a food drive or the SEFA Committee putting on a special event, their support truly helps to make a difference in our community.”

To learn more about the local United Way and the 31 programs it helps fund, visit www.oswegounitedway.org.

For more information about the SUNY Oswego SEFA Campaign, visit Oswego.edu/sefa.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...