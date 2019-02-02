Lakers Skate Past Fredonia

OSWEGO, N.Y. – The nationally-ranked Oswego State men’s ice hockey team sandwiched a scoreless second period with two goals in the first and third to avenge an early-season loss to the Fredonia Blue Devils.

Friday night’s victory at home puts the Lakers just three points behind conference-leader Geneseo in the standings and the Knights are off from league action this weekend.

THE BASICS

Result: Oswego 4, Fredonia 1



Location: Marano Campus Center Arena – Oswego, N.Y.Records: Oswego 16-3-1 (9-2-0) | Fredonia 11-5-4 (5-4-2)

HOW IT HAPPENED

Special teams was crucial in the first period, as the Lakers killed off two penalties, including 48 seconds of playing down two skaters.

After not surrendering an extra-man goal on two penalties in the first five minutes, Oswego capitalized on a power-play of its own.

Just 16 seconds into Fredonia serving a cross-check infraction, Max Novick beat the Blue Devil goalie high after passing back-and-forth with Michael Gillespie. Mitch Emerson also had an assist on the play, as the junior found Gillespie from behind the opponent net.

At 15:03 of the first, the Lakers made it a 2-0 advantage as Novick and Josh Nenadal won a scrum for the puck along the home-bench boards. Nenadal found the back of the net and Novick and Joseph Molinaro each had helpers.

The second period did not feature any scoring but the Oswego penalty-kill unit continued to be strong, stopping two more Blue Devil extra-man opportunities.

Despite missing on three power-play chances in the middle period, the Lakers cashed in after a tripping penalty was whistled on the Fredonia netminder. It was Novick who sniped another goal from just inside the blue line for his third point of the night. Much like the sophomore’s first goal of the night, Gillespie and Emerson were in on the play with their second assists of the night.

That score was crucial as it put the Laker lead back to two following the Blue Devils scoring its only goal at 2:00 of the final period.

Nenadal put the game away late, scoring an empty-net goal with 44 seconds remaining in regulation. Carter Allen and Josh Zizek were each credited with an assist on the senior’s second score of the night.

David Richer made 16 stops between the pipes for Oswego, earning the triumph to improve 10-3-1 on the year.

WHAT’S NEXT

The Lakers remain home for a 7 p.m. conference tilt with Buffalo State on Saturday.

It will be Oswego’s annual Teal Game, raising awareness for ovarian cancer.

