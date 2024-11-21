FULTON – During a recent Fulton City Council meeting held on Tuesday night, the future of the building at 826 Holly Drive was a focal point of discussion as community members voiced their concerns and support regarding the proposed development.

David Phares from the Planning Board presented a case in favor of the ANVL Group’s plan for a boarding house-style building, which he described as similar to a boarding house with approximately 25 to 28 units. However, Mr. McCellan later clarified that the proposal would consist of 20 units. The development, according to Phares, aims to create a network of blue-collar workers for two of Mr. McCellan’s companies. Plans include the establishment of a main office on the upper level to ensure constant supervision, with a live-in supervisor providing 24-hour oversight. Additionally, the proposal includes the introduction of a life coach to assist residents in improving their lives.

Conversely, A resident of Maple Crest Lane spoke out against the proposed building usage. She and other residents have worked hard to make their properties look good. She has read information that this would be a boarding or halfway house. Her concerns are that they will have the same issues on the east side of Fulton near Gilbert’s Grove and Holly Gardens, especially with a school nearby.

Mr. Castiglia is concerned that, at first, it will be good, but 20 years later, Fulton will be left with another failure that the residents will have to deal with. He also feels the building should be used for medical offices. It should not be used for “another form of Affordable Housing.” He also said someone should contact the IDA or CDA to find other business types to use the building. Mr. Castiglia feels that the public is getting affordable housing pushed on them.

Concerns regarding sanitation were also raised, particularly about the septic system to be used for the proposed building. Counselor Avery queried whether the ANVL Group would utilize the city’s septic infrastructure or maintain a self-contained system. In response, Mr. McCellan indicated that he would need to consult a professional engineer to assess the property’s specific needs before making any definitive decisions, adding that much remains to be planned for the project.

The discussion continues as council members and residents alike weigh the potential benefits and drawbacks of this proposed development at 826 Holly Drive.

