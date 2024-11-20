FULTON – RESOLUTION OF HONOR

WHEREAS, the City of Fulton is proud to recognize the dedication, service, and sacrifice of its employees who have served in the United States Armed Forces, defending the values and freedoms that define our nation; and

WHEREAS, these brave men and women have demonstrated loyalty, honor, and professionalism in both their military and civilian roles, upholding the highest standards of integrity and service to their country and to the residents of our city; and

WHEREAS, the City of Fulton wishes to express its deepest gratitude to all employees who are veterans, recognizing the unique and valuable perspective they bring to their roles, informed by their military experience and leadership; and NOW,

THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the City of Fulton formally acknowledges and honors the employees who are veterans of the United States Armed Forces, paying tribute to their unwavering dedication to both our nation and our community; and BE

IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that this Resolution of Honor be spread upon the official minutes of this Common Council meeting of November 19, 2024 and that their names be recorded in the official minutes of the City Council as a lasting recognition of their service.

JUSTIN GARRISON – DPW – USMC



LT VICTOR KAUFMAN – POLICE – ARMY

SGT DAVID WALLACE – POLICE – ARMY

INV THOMAS YAWGER – POLICE – ARMY

OFC GARREN KUNEY – POLICE – ARMY



CHILTON EBINGER – DPW – ARMY

AARON DOUGLAS – PARKS & REC – AIR FORCE

DAN O’MERA – FIRE – AIR FORCE

OFC STEVEN MONNAT – POLICE – ARMY

CFC MITCHELL GLADLE – POLICE – ARMY

SRO BRIAN KLINK – POLICE – ARMY

PETE SOLINSKI – FIRE – NAVY

RYAN TAYLOR – COMON COUNCIL – ARMY

MIKE FARNHAM – COMMON COUNCIL – USMC

GARY MONROE – DPW – USMC

INV JOLI MARINO – POLICE – AIR FORCE

MATT SMITH – CODES – USMC

RANDY KETCHAM – FIRE – USMC

SRO KEN SHELDON – POLICE – USMC

SRO CHRIS JONES – POLICE – ARMY

WILLIAM BULLOCK – FIRE – AIR FORCE

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...