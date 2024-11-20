FULTON – RESOLUTION OF HONOR
WHEREAS, the City of Fulton is proud to recognize the dedication, service, and sacrifice of its employees who have served in the United States Armed Forces, defending the values and freedoms that define our nation; and
WHEREAS, these brave men and women have demonstrated loyalty, honor, and professionalism in both their military and civilian roles, upholding the highest standards of integrity and service to their country and to the residents of our city; and
WHEREAS, the City of Fulton wishes to express its deepest gratitude to all employees who are veterans, recognizing the unique and valuable perspective they bring to their roles, informed by their military experience and leadership; and NOW,
THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the City of Fulton formally acknowledges and honors the employees who are veterans of the United States Armed Forces, paying tribute to their unwavering dedication to both our nation and our community; and BE
IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that this Resolution of Honor be spread upon the official minutes of this Common Council meeting of November 19, 2024 and that their names be recorded in the official minutes of the City Council as a lasting recognition of their service.
JUSTIN GARRISON – DPW – USMC
LT VICTOR KAUFMAN – POLICE – ARMY
SGT DAVID WALLACE – POLICE – ARMY
INV THOMAS YAWGER – POLICE – ARMY
OFC GARREN KUNEY – POLICE – ARMY
CHILTON EBINGER – DPW – ARMY
AARON DOUGLAS – PARKS & REC – AIR FORCE
DAN O’MERA – FIRE – AIR FORCE
OFC STEVEN MONNAT – POLICE – ARMY
CFC MITCHELL GLADLE – POLICE – ARMY
SRO BRIAN KLINK – POLICE – ARMY
PETE SOLINSKI – FIRE – NAVY
RYAN TAYLOR – COMON COUNCIL – ARMY
MIKE FARNHAM – COMMON COUNCIL – USMC
GARY MONROE – DPW – USMC
INV JOLI MARINO – POLICE – AIR FORCE
MATT SMITH – CODES – USMC
RANDY KETCHAM – FIRE – USMC
SRO KEN SHELDON – POLICE – USMC
SRO CHRIS JONES – POLICE – ARMY
WILLIAM BULLOCK – FIRE – AIR FORCE
