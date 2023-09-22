Mexico HS JROTC Cadet Earns National Recognition

MEXICO, NY – Avery Mack, a senior at Mexico High School, has been named one of just six Marine Corps Junior ROTC (MCJROTC) cadets to receive the prestigious Legion of Valor Bronze Cross for Achievement.

Mack, a Cadet Captain in Mexico’s MCJROTC unit, was presented her medal by U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney during a ceremony Friday, Sept. 15 at Mexico High School. Tenney represents Mexico, Oswego County and a number of neighboring counties in the U.S. House of Representatives, and said she was honored to be on hand for Mack’s special day.

“I am incredibly honored to recognize Cadet Captain Avery Mack’s outstanding achievements and leadership in the JROTC with the prestigious Legion of Valor Bronze Medal,” said Congresswoman Tenney. “Avery exemplifies the values of excellence, dedication, and service in both her academic achievements and leadership within the MCJROTC program at Mexico High School. She is a truly exceptional young woman, and I am eager to see all that she accomplishes in her future endeavors.”

Mack, who is among the top-ranked members of the MACS Class of 2024, has been involved in the JROTC program all four years of high school, taking part as a member of the Drill, Academics, Youth Physical Fitness and Color Guard teams. After graduation, Mack hopes to serve in the U.S. Air Force as an intelligence officer.

“Cadet Mack is exceptional, and she possesses two of the most intangible values a person can have: unselfishness and courage,” said MACS MCJROTC leader Lt. Col. John Freda, USMC retired. “The difference between truly exceptional mangers and leaders is the unselfishness to place the welfare your team and its objectives instinctively before your own. Courage is the gateway to the process of self-growth that enables the opportunity for someone to become the best version of themselves. This, in a nutshell, is what helps set her apart.”

Also in attendance in addition to a number of Mack’s family and friends were MACS administrators, Board of Education members, staff and community members who came to celebrate the accomplishment. After speaking, Tenney herself pinned the medal on a beaming and excited Mack, at which the crowd applauded.

“We are incredibly proud of you, Avery. As only six MCJROTC cadets receive this award nationally each year, this recognition is truly a testament to Avery’s hard work, dedication, intelligence, and belief in herself,” said MACS Superintendent Dr. Donna Runner. “She is not only a great cadet and scholar, but also a valuable member of this MACS community. We are anxious to see her go out and make positive change in this world.

“To everyone able to join us today, especially Congresswoman Tenney, thank you for taking time to honor Avery in being awarded this exceptional achievement.”

