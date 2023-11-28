Oswego County Legislature Opposes the Banning of Gas Stoves

OSWEGO COUNTY – On April 13, 2023, the Oswego County Legislature adopted Resolution No. 82, “Resolution Opposing Governor Hochul’s Ban of Gas Stoves and Other New Fossil Fuel Heating Equipment”, in response to Governor Hochul’s State-of-the-state address this year. The address included a proposal to prohibit the sale of new fossil fuel powered heating systems by 2030 for smaller buildings and by 2035 for larger buildings. She is further calling for a zero-emission new construction, with no on-site fossil fuel combustion by 2025 for small buildings and by 2028 for larger buildings.

Chairman James Weatherup, District 9, said “The cost to convert a house to electric is estimated between $20,000-$50,000 per household and would not include any kind of backup system in the event of a power outage”.

He added, “This will create an unnecessary financial burden and hardship for businesses that compete on a national or global level”.

According to the Climate Action Council ‘s report, it is proposed that two heating sources are required for New York residents who live in areas that are frequently frigid.

“Governor Hochul’s Gas ban would put New York State Residents out of compliance and at risk in emergency situations” Chairman Weatherup states.

“Banning gas stoves in Oswego County, and entire state of New York, would be detrimental to all communities across the state”.

The Oswego County Legislature is not the only government body that is opposed to this ban. Local officials across New York State have adopted resolutions in mass, opposing Governor Hochul’s gas ban, prohibiting fossil fuel heating mechanisms.

