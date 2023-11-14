Oswego Health Begins Transformation of Fulton Campus Thanks to Restore New York Grant

OSWEGO – November 14, 2023 Construction fencing is up, parking lots are lined with heavy machinery, and Oswego Health, along with the City of Fulton, is ready for one thing; the demolition of the green warehouse located on Rt. 481.

Staff stood eagerly along the sidelines as they watched bright and early on Tuesday morning, Rowlee Construction take the first chunk out of the old warehouse adjacent to Oswego Health’s Fulton Medical Center.

“Our goal is to further develop our Fulton main campus and improve the overall aesthetic of a critical entryway to both Oswego County cities — Oswego and Fulton,” said Michael C. Backus, President and CEO of Oswego Health. “This corner we view as a critical community resource that we will develop into a welcoming feature that complements our healthcare services and enhances other Fulton DRI projects.”

Demolition costs, expansion of the parking lot, the addition of green space, and a community courtyard, which are part of phase one of the project, were part of the Restore New York Grant that Oswego Health received earlier in 2023. The Restore New York grant program, which is administered by Empire State Development, is designed to help local governments revitalize their communities to help remove blight, reinvigorate downtowns, and generate economic opportunity. Rowlee Construction and La Bella Architects are lead on phase one, which is estimated to be complete Fall of 2024.

Phase two which is funded through a DRI grant will conclude in 2025 and will include enhancements to the façade and investment in state-of-the-art technology for service expansion.

“The City of Fulton is delighted to support Oswego Health and help this important DRI project move forward by providing $100,000 in ARPA funds and $2 million in Restore NY funds,” Mayor Deana M. Michaels said. “The demolition of the warehouse and the subsequent new construction and beautification of this location will enhance one of the primary gateways to Fulton while demonstrating the commitment of Oswego Health to grow and serve the needs of our community.”

Backus adds, “On behalf of our board of directors and our 1300+ employees, I’d like to recognize and express gratitude to Governor Kathy Hochul, Mayor Deana Michaels, the City of Fulton DPW team, Daniel Kolinski of Empire Statement Development, Senator John Mannion, and Assemblyman Will Barclay. This transformation of our Fulton campus could not have been done without their support and continuous advocacy.

