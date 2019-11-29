Leighton Elementary 5th Graders Treated to Harry Potter PBIS Celebration

OSWEGO – Leighton Elementary School students in Jamie Turtura’s fifth grade classroom were treated to a Harry Potter-themed “Wizards Unite” celebration for their stellar efforts with the school’s Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS) initiative.

The fifth graders took a quiz to determine their (a Hogwarts House) team, created and decorated ‘magic’ wands, and went on a dark dragon hunt using candle sticks, in which teams had had to search a classroom for as many plastic dragons as they could find.

The students also made balloon owls, played Gringotts gold checkers, tasted Bertie’s Botts jelly beans of every flavor, practices spells with their wands and made witches hats out of sugar cookies, frosting and ice cream cones.

Prior to the start of the event, each student received a train ticket and acceptance letter.

Reflective of the Harry Potter series, in order to get into Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, the fictional students would have needed to obtain a train ticket to access Platform 9 3/4 to get to the school.

Turtura’s students were awarded their version of the train ticket because they exhibited Leighton Elementary’s PBIS expectations.

