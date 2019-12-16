Leighton Students Fly to OCSD Spring Spelling Bee

December 16, 2019 Contributor
Leighton Elementary School’s top three spellers are headed to the Oswego City School District-wide selling bee in March.

OSWEGO – After an astounding 22 rounds, Leighton Elementary crowned fifth grader Dania Algebory as the winner of the school’s annual spelling bee.

The word “palladium” propelled Algebory to first-place, following a top-three finish in last year’s school spelling bee.

She has advanced to the Oswego City School District spelling bee in March, where she will represent Leighton Elementary alongside second-place winner and sixth grader Xavier Vasquez and sixth grader Joseph Wall, who received a third-place finish.

For their efforts, Algebory, Vasquez and Wall received $20, $15 and $10 gift cards to the river’s end bookstore, respectively.

The school’s spelling bee wouldn’t have been possible without the assistance from several staff members who served as judges, set-up and emcees.

A total of 21 students in grades three to six signed up for the event after they were given a pre-test in their classrooms last month.

