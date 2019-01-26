Library Offers Wax Flowers Class, Word Games, Puzzles In February

OSWEGO – The Friends of the Oswego Public Library resume its “Learn to” classes on February 5 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Bill Steele, retired culinary professor from SUNY Adirondack, will teach a class on how to make wax flowers in the library’s Community Room.

The flowers are formed on a spoon.

All materials will be provided.

Class size is limited to 10.

Call the library at 315-341-5867 to sign up.

Fill a winter Sunday afternoon with word games and the first puzzle swap at the library.

Enjoy word games on Feb. 10 from 1 to 4 p.m.

There is no limit for this event, but participants are asked to call the library in advance with the number of people who plan to attend.

Games will be provided but participants are also encouraged to bring along a favorite game.

A puzzle swap will also be held on February 10 from 1 to 4 p.m. in the hall by the Community Room.

Participants can take a puzzle home for every puzzle they bring.

Please make sure all the puzzle pieces are included with each puzzle brought to swap.

The Friends of the Oswego Public Library is an organization of patrons committed to expanding and enriching the programs of the library.

