Lighthouse Drawing to Benefit Maritime Museum

OSWEGO – The H. Lee White Maritime Museum will hold its annual benefit drawing to support its mission and programs.

First prize is a sterling silver Oswego Lighthouse pendant donated in part by DuFore’s Jewelers of Oswego.

The exclusive design features genuine rubies, blue sapphires and diamonds.

Other prizes include a waterfront image by local photographer, Elizabeth Canfield, a DuFore’s Jewelers sterling silver bangle bracelet also featuring the Oswego lighthouse and “Shipwrecks of Lake Ontario: A Journey of Discovery” by author and shipwreck discoverer Jim Kennard.

The drawing will take place on November 7 at 8 p.m.

