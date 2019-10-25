Lighthouse Drawing to Benefit Maritime Museum

October 25, 2019 Contributor
OSWEGO – The H. Lee White Maritime Museum will hold its annual benefit drawing to support its mission and programs.

Pictured are Mercedes Niess, executive director and Greg DuFore of DuFore Jewelers. Tickets, $5 each, may be purchased at the H. Lee White Maritime Museum, Picture Connection or by calling 315-342-0480.

First prize is a sterling silver Oswego Lighthouse pendant donated in part by DuFore’s Jewelers of Oswego.

The exclusive design features genuine rubies, blue sapphires and diamonds.

Other prizes include a waterfront image by local photographer, Elizabeth Canfield, a DuFore’s Jewelers sterling silver bangle bracelet also featuring the Oswego lighthouse and “Shipwrecks of Lake Ontario: A Journey of Discovery” by author and shipwreck discoverer Jim Kennard.

The drawing will take place on November 7 at 8 p.m.

