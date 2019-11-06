LivBtis Visits Lanigan Elementary, Shares Positive Messages

The power of children and their ideas is something guest presenter Olivia Van Ledtje encouraged Lanigan Elementary School students to never forget.

Van Ledtje is the 12-year-old star of LivBits, in which she has created an online community to share her love of books, advocation of digital citizenship and continuously doing good and sharing good deeds.

She was brought to Lanigan after library media specialist Jessica Somers heard her speak at the 2019 New York Library Association conference and knew Lanigan students would connect with someone their age.

“When you share your story, you can change the world,” Ledtje told a group of Lanigan students in grades four to six. “I started my project, LivBits, to inspire other people.”

The young, inspirational activist was greeted by Lanigan students who adorned themselves with handmade shark headbands, since she treasures sharks.

Reading and thinking are her passions, and both are the main components of videos she creates to further spread those loves with the world.

With the help of her mother, Ledtje also become an author with her first book “Spark Change.”

Her belief is that children can do a lot of important work in the world, when given a chance.

She challenged Lanigan teachers to always support and encourage students, so they always feel empowered to do good.

Ledtje shared that dreams reach beyond the classroom.

To put that into practice, she also worked with each grade level and supported students as they created their own short video about a topic they were passionate about.

