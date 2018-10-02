Liverpool Tops Oswego Girls’ Volleyball
Written by Contributor, Oct 2, 2018, 0 Comments
OSWEGO – We knew we were going to be facing a good serving team and host Liverpool did not make too many errors with their serving game.
The first set we had some good back and forth volleyball but we had more service errors than we would have liked and Liverpool took advantage of it.
The second set we were back and forth the whole set and ended up going into extra points and just some miscommunication on our end cost us the match.
We are looking to bounce back when we host Central Sqaure on Thursday at home and then we head to the 12-team Phoenix tournament on Saturday.
POST GAME SUMMARY
Date of Contest: 10-1-18
Opponent: Liverpool
Scores: Oswego: 14/25/8 – Liverpool: 25/27/25
Highlights:
Azalia, Avery – dig
Corrice, Megan – ace
Flint, Audrey – ace, point block, 6 Kills
King, Riley – kill, dig
Libbey, Makayla – dig
Matthews, Lilyann – 2 assists, kill, 2 digs
Payne, Victoria –ace, dig, kill
Scanlon, Francesca – 3 aces, 3 kills, point block
Celements, Sarah – 3 assists
Davis, Olivia – 3 assists
Nettles, Katelyn – 2 assists, 2 digs
Moshier, Madison – dig
Proud, Cassidy – dig
Record: 3 – 7
Submitted by Theodore (Teddy) Beers
Physical Education Teacher
Volleyball & Lacrosse Coach
Oswego City School District