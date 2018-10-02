Liverpool Tops Oswego Girls’ Volleyball

OSWEGO – We knew we were going to be facing a good serving team and host Liverpool did not make too many errors with their serving game.

The first set we had some good back and forth volleyball but we had more service errors than we would have liked and Liverpool took advantage of it.

The second set we were back and forth the whole set and ended up going into extra points and just some miscommunication on our end cost us the match.

We are looking to bounce back when we host Central Sqaure on Thursday at home and then we head to the 12-team Phoenix tournament on Saturday.

POST GAME SUMMARY

Date of Contest: 10-1-18

Opponent: Liverpool

Scores: Oswego: 14/25/8 – Liverpool: 25/27/25

Highlights:

Azalia, Avery – dig

Corrice, Megan – ace

Flint, Audrey – ace, point block, 6 Kills

King, Riley – kill, dig

Libbey, Makayla – dig

Matthews, Lilyann – 2 assists, kill, 2 digs

Payne, Victoria –ace, dig, kill

Scanlon, Francesca – 3 aces, 3 kills, point block

Celements, Sarah – 3 assists

Davis, Olivia – 3 assists

Nettles, Katelyn – 2 assists, 2 digs

Moshier, Madison – dig

Proud, Cassidy – dig

Record: 3 – 7

Submitted by Theodore (Teddy) Beers

Physical Education Teacher

Volleyball & Lacrosse Coach

Oswego City School District

