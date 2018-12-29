FULTON, NY – Louise M. Rath passed away on Thursday December 27, 2018, at Seneca Hill Manor.

Louise was born in Oswego to the late W. Stanley and Lucille Howard.

In 1966, she married David Rath of Fulton.

She was an active member of the State Street United Methodist Church.

She will be missed by her husband of 52 years, David Rath; her sons, James (Bridget), Scott (Katherine) and Daniel (Catharin); and six grandchildren, Shannan, Moira, Emily, Lili, Reagan and William.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 4, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the State Street United Methodist Church, 357 State St., Fulton.

Contributions may be made to the State Street United Methodist Church in Louise’s memory.

James A. Menter Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...