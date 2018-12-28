Making spirits bright

OSWEGO, NY – Rev. John Hogan, pastor of Christ the Good Shepherd at St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Oswego, joined parishioners in presenting representatives from the Oswego County Children’s Fund, Inc. and Frederick Leighton Elementary School with a truckload of toys and gifts that St. Mary’s parishioners graciously donated for children in Oswego and throughout the county.

Parishioners filled the wish lists on more than 300 tags from St. Mary’s annual Giving Tree and donated approximately 1,000 gift items.

The gifts were distributed through the Oswego County Children’s Fund, Inc., Catholic Charities of Oswego County, and Frederick Leighton Elementary School.

