Martin Luther King Jr. Lesson Inspires Fairley Students To Dream

Inspired by the words of Martin Luther King Jr., students in Tammy Griffin’s class at Fairley Elementary School recently created their own “dream clouds.”

The lesson combined English language arts and social studies lessons, as the students learned about the Civil Rights movement and were encouraged to write about how they would change the world.

“What could you do to make the world a better place?” Griffin asked. “Think about some of the ways we could make things better for each other.”

The third graders immediately began discussing their own dreams for a peaceful and happy world.

They took those thoughts and put them into writing, creating “dream clouds.”

“I have a dream that everyone has food and water,” Hailey Carvey wrote.

Other students wrote about a world where everyone gets along with one another and differences were celebrated rather than creating divisiveness.

