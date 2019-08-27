Mary Kardys Popielarz, 105

OSWEGO, NY – Mary Kardys Popielarz a resident of Oswego Town was called to rest on Sunday August 25, 2019, at age 105.

Born May 21, 1914, in Kolbuszowa, Poland, to Piotr and Anna Kardys, she is the last of six children.

She married and came to the United States in 1947.

In her 105 years she has lived a generous life full of love, strength and determination to make a better life for her family.

She was an avid cook and baker.

One could always find her toying in the kitchen making her famous pierogis and her mouthwatering homemade rolls.

Mary loved tending her gardens and her thumb was as green as they come.

Her beautiful peonies were her delight to gaze upon and smell.

She was an active participant at St. Stephen’s Church giving countless hours volunteering and instilling in her family the importance of God, hard work, and helping each other.

She was a proud member of the St. Stephen’s Rosary Society.

Mary loved to play cards, listen to polka music, and was a long-time member of the Oswego Town and Oswego City Senior Citizens as well as the Polish Women’s Club.

Mary was predeceased by her husband, Stanislaw (Steve) Popielarz in 1980.

She is survived by her daughter, Anna (Richard) Moody; and her son, Stanley Popielarz; along with her grandchildren, Scot Moody, Christine (Edward) Carney, and Jennifer (Dennis) Quill; her two great-grandchildren, Grace and Anna Moody; along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Christ the Good Shepherd at St. Stephen’s Church, Niagara Street, Oswego.

Burial will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery.

Calling hours will be held 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Nelson Funeral Home, 11 W. Albany St., Oswego.

