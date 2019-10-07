OSWEGO, NY – Mary L. Regan, 90 , of Oswego, passed peacefully on Monday October 7, 2019.

Born in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late Norman and Mildred (Gadwau) Dutcher.

Mary attended Oswego schools and graduated from Oswego High School.

She went on to earn her bachelor’s degree at Oswego State.

She met and married her husband of 64 years, Frank, and together raised their children.

They were fortunate to have traveled the world throughout Frank’s 22-year-long military career.

Mary was a kindergarten teacher for many years and subbed at Oswego School District while raising her family.

Mary was a very active member at The Church of The Resurrection.

She was a worden in the early ’90s.

She also served on the church vestry, started shut-in baskets and spaghetti dinners and was active in providing shut-in luncheons and Lenten luncheons.

Mary loved gardening and flowers and could often be found working on her gardens around her home in her younger years.

She loved going to the casino and was a huge SU Basketball fan.

Mary was also a big fan of watching her son race at the Oswego Speedway.

Most of all, she loved her family and enjoyed her time spent with them all.

She is survived by her four children, Deborah J. Regan, Catherine A. (George) Broadwell, Mark (Janine) Regan and Jeff (Denise) Regan all of Oswego; close niece, Samantha (Doug) Linn and their children, Cassandra Joss, Delbert Guile, Elizabeth (Eric) Filkins and their children, Grace, Conner and Nicholas and Jeremy (Christina) Linn and their son, Antonino; five grandchildren, Jessica Doten, Angele Regan, Alexandria (Brian) Buske, Marina Regan and Nikki Regan; and four great-grandchildren, Joey Regan, Scott Newman Jr., Ella Buske and Evelyn Regan.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Frank M. Regan; son, Michael Regan; and great-granddaughter, Annabella.

A calling period will be held from noon – 1 p.m. at The Church of The Resurrection, 120 W. Fifth St., on Thursday, October 10, with a funeral service to follow.

Burial will take place in Rural Cemetery.

Contributions can be made to The Church of The Resurrection in Mary’s name.

Nelson Funeral Home has care of her arrangements.

