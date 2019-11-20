Men in Uniform Recommend Library Calendar as the Perfect Holiday Gift

OSWEGO – The Friends of the Oswego Public Library’s “Read Around Oswego” 2020 calendar is on sale now at the river’s end bookstore, the Oswego Library’s main desk, and at the Richardson-Bates House.

Calendars are $10 each and all proceeds from the calendar sales support programs sponsored by the Friends of the Library.

Each month of the calendar features local people and places.

Those featured, including members of the Oswego Fire Department and the Oswego Police Department, share recommendations about their favorite books.

The Friends of the Oswego Public Library is an organization of patrons committed to expanding and enriching the programs of the library

.

